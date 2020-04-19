Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Young

Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, Sunday directed members to shut operations and all activities at the nation’s oil rigs and export terminals from midnight over the detention of 21 offshore members by the Rivers State Government since Thursday.

A statement by the association’s leadership this morning said “By midnight Sunday 19th April 2020, all Export facilities will stop operation as well as suspension of Production & Maintenance Services Reports. By 12 noon on Monday 20th April all our members will withdraw all forms of services relating to crude oil production, refining, distribution and supplies.”

READ ALSO:

Recall that 22 offshore staff of Exxon Mobil were Thursday arrested and detained by Rivers State government on allegation of breaching the state government executive order.

PENGASSAN had Friday threatened to withdraw oil workers in the rigs and export terminals over the arrest and detention including alleged incessant harassment of oil workers on essential services by state governments and security agents.

21 of the arrested workers are PENGASSAN, while the 22nd person is the Chief Security Officer, CSO, of the oil giant.

Details later

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: