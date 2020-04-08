Why we withdrew charges against Naira Marley, Gbadamosi ― LASG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Ojelu

The Lagos State Government today gave conditions for withdrawing the charge brought against controversial hip-hop star, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley, former Lagos governorship aspirant, Babatunde Gbadamosi and his wife Folashade for flouting the state Coronavirus social distancing directive.

Naira Marley was represented in court by Damilola Ayinde-Marshall alongside Afeez Olabisi while Olawale Akoni SAN alongside Dr Bayo Adaralegbe represented the Babatunde Gbadamosi.

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa SAN alongside O. Awonuga represented the 3rd def, Folasade Gbadamosi.

After the announcement of appearance, the DPP, Yakub Oshaola told the court that even though the state has filed a charge before the court, …a few minutes before the court sat, the AG & Comm for Justice, Moyo Onigbanjo SAN forwarded a directive to him that having considered the remorsefulness of the three defendants, he has considered diverting the case out of court based on the defendants fulfilling three conditions.

(1) They have to write a formal apology to the Government of Lagos State which will solidify the remorsefulness shown by them.

(2) They have to give an undertaking in writing that they will continue to comply with the directives of Mr President and Mr Governor which is the subject matter of the case before the court.

(3) In view of the danger which the state believes they’ve put themselves by attending a gathering exceeding 20 persons, they must agree to go on 14 days isolation to protect other members of the public from any likely danger.

Mr Oshoala also submitted that this is absolutely necessary “in view of the fact that some individuals who travelled from endangered countries where present at the party. He stressed that the state is not a persecutor but it is always ready to enforce the laws that benefit the interest of the public.

“If they agree to these conditions, the 4 count charge will be withdrawn and that will be the end of the matter. We will keep it in abeyance.” That’s our submission.

In his submission, Akoni said: On behalf of the 2nd def, we wish to express our appreciation to the state, the DPP and to confirm to the court that we accept the three conditions.

On his part, Adegboruwa said: ‘On behalf of the 3rd def, we express our appreciation to his excellency, Mr President and the Governor, the AG, The DPP & his team, the Police and most of all the court.

The third def is a law-abiding citizen and accepts all that three conditions as stipulated by the DPP.

Also speaking, Ayinde-Marshall said: “On behalf of the first defendant, we say a big thank you to the police, the President, Mr Gov and the DPP. My client is a law-abiding citizen too and a strict supporter of government policies.

We undertake that we will fulfill the three conditions given to them.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: