Why we are the best PR media company in Nigeria – CEO TMY Media

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief Executive Officer of TMY Media Production company, Mr Ajayi Solomon has listed the major reasons he believes his company is the best the country has to offer.

According to Mr. Ajayi, Tmymedia is a strategic communications and marketing agency that provides public relations and quality contents.

“We are more than a content marketing and public relations agency. We are media production Company that help organizations, celebrities, brands, and companies leverage high impact strategic communications and marketing techniques to solve their most difficult challenges and activate growth opportunities.

At Tmymedia we tell authentic stories that find audiences where they are and transform them into customers and brand champions.

We also assist you by doing all the social media promotion on your behalf. Choose and order the quantity of Organic likes, followers and views you need.

We provide fast delivery time, Our Service is 100% Secured Fastest delivery time We Are The Best Agency for Social media verification services,” he noted.

Continuing, the Media boss listed the few celebrities under his company and how he perfects the verification of his clients on different social media platforms.

READ ALSO:

“Some of our best-known clients include Mr Patricktv, Kevin ikeduba, Aremo Oba, Obi Cubana, KLEVER J, Drbtgar, Obesere, Specdo and many more.

We also offer Instagram Verification, Twitter Verification Facebook Verification google verification, Wikipidia, Website and Branding. Our services is No Password Requirement, 100% satisfaction guaranteed and at cheaper rate. We are 8 years experience leading digital marketing business that carryout E-commerce services PR& AR Services. We are Global Strategist with over thousand of Awareness in different part of the world.”

He added, “we submit verification requests through Instagram, twitter, Facebook with Media Partner support. This will give you a bigger chance than requesting the badge yourself via the Instagram app, as we are able to supply Instagram with more backgrounded information. We are the most trusted media agency in Nigeria.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: