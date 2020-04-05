Why Kogi has no single record of COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Arogbonlo Israel

The Government of Kogi State has said the reason behind its giant stride as one of the states that has not yet recorded a single case of the coronavirus pandemic is because of its ‘magical approach’ towards tackling the virus.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, in an exclusive interview with Vanguard on Sunday.

According to him, the measures put in place by the State government have been very effective, which accounted for the reason the State has no positive case amid coronavirus pandemic.

“We have been doing a lot like provision of masks and sanitizers. We have also raised the tempo of our Sensitization as well as measures to reduce social distancing. Despite being at home for the past two weeks, workers were paid their March salaries before the end of March.”

He continued; “Efforts are ongoing to fumigate some strategic areas too. We may not boast of the financial war chest of some other states providing food, but if it gets to that, we will look at it.

“Ours was not a total lock down, so people still do their work while maintaining social distance. Markets selling food and medicals are also opened.”

On the lockdown order, the Commissioner said; “We can’t lockdown the State because of our location as the centre of the nation. But our approach has worked magically, reason why no one has tested positive here.”

While speaking on the effect of the partial lockdown on the economy of the State, Mr. Fanwo explained; “Staying at home is one of the measures to curb the virus. But it doesn’t affect all commercial activities. So as a state, it won’t take a heavy toll on our economy.”

He assured of the readiness of the government towards the safety of lives and properties of the citizens during the slated period for the lockdown.

“Government has been working with Security agencies to ensure the people are safe in their homes. That is why we have not recorded cases of insecurity during this period, ” he said.

He also advised the citizens to observe all the precautionary measures put in place to contain the spread of the pandemic in the state, adding they should call the emergency lines provided in case of anyone showing possible symptoms of the virus.

