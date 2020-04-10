Why I’m in love with real estate business — Austin Nwaora

Kindly Share This Story:



By Juliet Ebirim

Young but thriving real estate mogul, Nwaora Augustine David, CEO of Suave Properties Limited and Director at Bentell Properties Limited has revealed the reasons behind his undying love for real estate business.

According to him, the real estate business is fluid and interesting.

‘’ The real estate and hospitality business is an interesting one.

It is one that is always fluid and evolving. As people’s taste gets more sophisticated, you have to build houses that meet and even surpass their demands.

Indeed it is one where you have to keep an open mind that is open to adaptation and learning every day’’

Born in 1989 to Chief and Chief Mrs Ben Nwaora, Austyn David as he is fondly called, has a Bachelors of Arts degree in Philosophy from the University of Ibadan and a Masters in International Relations and Diplomacy from Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja. He is currently pursuing his doctorate degree.

The property guru got into the business as a 19-year-old hungry for success in his father’s company until he started his own company eight years ago.

‘’ Well although I was introduced into the real estate business by my father, I analysed the business objectively and fancying it, I came to appreciate it very well. Indeed the smile and satisfaction that comes from starting a building from the foundation and watching it morph into a complete masterpiece, as well as the smile a satisfied customer wears when he/she purchases one is very fulfilling. I believe that if you have been born with a silver spoon, you should endeavour to turn that silver into gold through innovation, will, and hard work.’’

Drawing motivation from his favourite quotes which say “Be stubborn in the pursuit of your goals, but flexible about your methods”, Austyn David attributes his success to sheer belief in himself and in possibilities yet to be attained. “Indeed

I owe my success to God, hard work, versatility and doggedness.”

