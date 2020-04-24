Why 5th Delta COVID-19 patient is yet to get her result ―Govt Source

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

Claims by the 5th COVID-19 patient in Delta State that she is yet to get or see her result, has been confirmed by an official of the state government.

The source who is an official of the state ministry of information also debunked reports that the state government has hidden interests in the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Speaking on a condition of anonymity, the source said: “She will get to see it (result) soon. Everyone knows our testing Centre is at Irrua.

“When the result comes out they call us on phone. It is when we take another sample down for testing that they collect the result.

“So as at when she was demanding for the result it was not handy then. It is not in the interest of anyone to keep her there. Do you know how much it is costing the state government to treat her? Let her just calm down and take her treatment quietly.

“The NCDC has since confirmed it as well. We don’t have anything to gain in keeping her there. The result has arrived Asaba yesterday (Thursday) and is with the state epidemiologist. Possibly she will get to see it today.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

