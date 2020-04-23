WHO warns of gaps in global defence against COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says there are many gaps in the world’s defences against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying no single country has everything in place for its response plan.

WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, made the observation on Wednesday, during a media briefing on COVID-19

“We still see many gaps around the world.

“Only 66 per cent of countries have a clinical referral system in place to care for COVID-19 patients, while only 48 per cent have a community engagement plan.

“And only 48 per cent have an infection prevention and control programme and standards for water, sanitation and hygiene in health facilities,” Ghebreyesus said.

He said that WHO would continue working with countries and the international community to close these gaps and build sustainable capacities for now and the future.

Globally, Ghebreyesus, said that almost 2.5 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported to WHO, and more than 160,000 deaths recorded.

