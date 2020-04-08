Breaking News
Translate

WHO chief urges end to ‘politicisation’ of coronavirus

On 10:28 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
WHO
Ghebreyesus

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday urged unity, a day after the agency came under fire from United States President, Donald Trump.

The agency Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus defended the WHO’s work and called for an end to the politicisation of COVID-19.

Mr. Trump said Tuesday he would consider ending US funding for the agency.

The President accused the WHO of being “very China-centric” and said they “really blew” their pandemic response.

Dr. Tedros has now dismissed the comments, insisting: “We are close to every nation, we are colour-blind.”

COVID-19 first emerged last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has just ended an 11-week lockdown.

An advisor to the WHO chief earlier said that their close work with China had been “absolutely essential” in understanding the disease in its early stages.

Mr. Trump’s comments came in the context of criticism of his own administration’s handling of the pandemic.

“Please, unity at the national level, no using COVID or political points,” Dr. Tedros said.

“Second, honest solidarity at the global level. And honest leadership from the US and China.”

“The most powerful should lead the way and please quarantine COVID politics,” he appealed, in comments seen as a response to Mr. Trump’s.

Speaking during the daily Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the White House, the President said Tuesday that the WHO appeared to be “very biased toward China.” (BBC)

 

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!