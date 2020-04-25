When my father gave me the beating of my life – Yul Edochie

Kindly Share This Story:

Yul Edochie, the Nollywood actor who has been more of a social media activist in recent times, has finally revealed the secret to his success; his father gave him the beating of his life, when he was in secondary school.

Yul Edochie, who once contested and lost an election, tweeted this on his official Twitter page:

“In JS2, I told my father I didn’t want to go to school anymore, he should open an electrical shop for me. He said okay. He invited me to his room, locked the door, pulled out his belt and gave me a beating that reset my brain to factory settings. Look at me today. Thank you Dad.

Yul Edochie is the son of a Nollywood legend, Pete Edochie, who has won lots of awards and accolades in the Nigerian movie industry.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: