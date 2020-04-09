We’re ready to give 2 months free electricity to households — DISCOs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Okafor

The 11 Electricity Distribution Companies, DISCOs, under the aegis of Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), have affirmed that they will support the move to supply free electricity to all consumers within their network in the next two month.

The DISCOs stated that this will be a palliative measure to bring succour to Nigerians in the face of COVID-19 induced period.

Recall that the House of Representatives had disclosed its consideration of a fresh Stimulus Bill that will allow Nigerians to enjoy electricity supply for two months without any charge.

While confirming the development, Mr Sunday Oduntan, Executive Director, Research and Advocacy Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), in a statement stated that “Details of the implementation of plans for the free electricity supply will come soon.

“We are completely aligned with the plans to ensure palliative measures, including free electricity supply to all Nigerians for two months, to make life easier, during the lockdown period.

“We recognise the challenging effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the economic and daily lives of our customers.

“In fulfilment of our commitments to the nation, we hereby align ourselves with the efforts of the National Assembly and the Federal Executive Council to mitigate the hardships that are currently faced by our customers and other citizens all over the country.”

Oduntan said that DisCos also commended the Federal Legislators, the Executive arm and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for the initiative.

He said that the DisCos were committed to working with them to ensure more efficient power supply within this difficult period, as the nation battles with the ravages of COVID-19.

“Again, as a key utility player in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), we hereby reiterate our commitment to improving service delivery to the nation during this pandemic period and thereafter,” Oduntan added.

