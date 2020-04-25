We’ll conduct mass burial for corpses in Lagos mortuaries — Sanwo-Olu

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos State government has given families that have corpses in Lagos State mortuaries two weeks ultimatum to pick them for burial or they will be given mass burial.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State gave the charge on Saturday, while briefing newsmen at the State House, Marina, on the update of the management of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said the state’s mortuaries were getting filled and congested following the lockdown, hence, the owners of the corpses should pick them for burial or risk mass burial.

He said though the corpses were not COVID-19 corpses, owners should conduct the burial in line with the protocol established in the management of COVID-19 in the country.

The governor said the morgues were getting congested because some corpses were not buried during the Lenten period, as in practice by some Christian faithful, coupled with the unprecedented lockdown of the state which followed thereafter.

He, however, said that inter-state movements for burials will not be tolerated, as the state borders have been toughened to restrict those not providing essential services from entering the state.

The governor said: “Still on this matter of essential movement, I would like to speak concerning funerals.

“One of the outcomes of this lockdown is that many families and households have had to postpone funeral plans for loved ones who have passed away before or during this period.

“As you might know, many Christian denominations do not carry out funerals during the Lenten Season.

“Funerals are typically kept on hold during this period and scheduled for the period immediately following the end of Lent.

”Unfortunately, this year, the COVID-19 lockdown coincided with the end of Lent, which caused many families and households to further suspend or put off funeral plan.”

Sanwo-Olu said that due to inability to hold funerals, occasioned by the restrictions on movement, the mortuaries in Lagos State had become full and in urgent need of decongestion.

“Let me make it clear at this point that these are not COVID-19 deaths.

”The mortuaries in Lagos are not full because of COVID-19 deaths.

“The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Lagos as at today is 20; the only reason the mortuaries are full at this time is because funerals are not being held and have not been held for most of the last two months,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu appealed to all Lagosians who had the corpses of their loved ones in the mortuaries to please go ahead and schedule these funerals, as funeral was on the list of activities exempted from the lockdown restrictions.

“You can hold or attend funeral ceremonies in Lagos State as long as you comply with the requirements that we have outlined.

“The total number of persons at the funeral, including officiating religious leaders, must not exceed 20.

“Physical distancing must be maintained at the funeral ceremony; all attendees/mourners must use masks and ensure they wash their hands after the ceremony.

“There must be no receptions or parties to accompany these funerals; rest assured that as long as these directives are fully complied with, funerals will be allowed and encouraged to take place.

“If we are unable to see a decongestion of the mortuaries across the state in the next two weeks, the Lagos State Government will be compelled to carry out mass burials to achieve this.

“We do not want to be forced to do this, which is why we are asking for your cooperation in this regard,” he said.

