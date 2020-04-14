WebNig hosts e-Commerce webinar to stimulate national economy

Kindly Share This Story:

Leading integrated digital marketing company, WebNig, is providing an all-inclusive eCommerce business training to Nigerians to drive growth and foster economic activities which will invariably ameliorate the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown on businesses. The 5-day training is scheduled to hold between Monday, April 20 – Friday, April 25, 2020.

The web training, conducted via a series of live incisive webinars, will equip participants with knowledge of how to build a virtual store front that can convert visitors to customers.

The firm has elected to lower the barrier of entry to accommodate as many interested partakers as possible with the only requirements being basic computer knowledge and the minimum required tools.

Commenting on the initiative, the Lead Consultant of WebNig, Yeside Asekun said:” eCommerce has witnessed a spike in popularity over the last few years and has consequently disrupted the shopping habits of buyers. Statistics have it that two in three people living in urban areas have completed a shopping process online inclusive of delivery. However, only a few Nigerian entrepreneurs have successfully harnessed the potential of the sector for various reasons.

A major obstacle for scaling has been the quality or lack thereof of the sites built in this part of the world over time. eCommerce success is predicted on quality service offerings, convenience, optimum UX, analytics and less on aesthetical attributes. These are some of the requisite skills participants will take away from the training. It is obvious that eCommerce is a major growth opportunity and businesses, especially small ones, need to take advantage of it. The training is however not only targeted at owners of physical stores but also at professionals needing a hands-off side hustle or aspiring entrepreneurs who are also encouraged to partake in this training as it will invariably increase their chances of profitable commercial activities during these challenging times.’’

A vast majority of businesses now believe that launching their eCommerce website is one of their biggest growth strategies in this lockdown and beyond. With the COVID-19 pandemic hampering business activities, entrepreneurs have to get creative to maintain their cash flow and penetrate new markets within and outside the shores of the country.

Furthermore, with a fine blend of theory and practical case studies, the training is split into three modules reflective of the various stages of successfully operating in the industry. They include building an eCommerce site from scratch, marketing for conversion and optimising stores for analytics.

Prospective participants can register at www.webnig.com

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: