We will use creative writing to fight COVID-19, says PEN President

By Elizabeth Osayande

The President, PEN (Poets, Playwrights, Editors, Essayists and Novelists) Nigeria, Mr Folu Agoi, has said they will use creative writing to fight COVID-19.

Mr. Agoi said this at during a special online rendezvous of the Nigerian Centre of PEN International, aka PEN Nigeria, to launch PEN’s Free the Word WhatsApp platform, part of the group’s special intervention to create an opportunity for interaction oriented towards enlightenment and entertainment on CONVID-19.

PEN, a worldwide association of writers, was founded in 1921 to promote literature, defend freedom of expression and linguistic rights.

In his opening at the event tagged “The Role of Creatives in Responding to COVID-19 in view of general worldwide COVID-19 lockdown, noted that first online gathering of the group was aimed at reinventing the efforts of creative persons in the country.

According the PEN Nigeria President, “this evening’s event, the culmination of the fiesta that kicked off recently, is PEN Nigeria’s special intervention meant to create an opportunity for interaction oriented towards enlightenment and entertainment.

“This event, the first of its kind in the country, is a colourful congregation of creatives in and outside Nigeria, journalists, students, aspiring writers and some seasoned medical professionals, specially invited to enlighten us on issues pertaining to our health, including mental health, particularly in view of the pressure— physical, psychological, economic— under which we carry out our responsibilities.

“Free the Word WhatsApp platform is a special platform of PEN Nigeria dedicated to creative works and critical essays, a platform from which we hope to collect materials for a follow-up to Silver Lining – An Anthology of Nigerian Literature (edited by Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo and Folu Agoi), published in 2019.

“Non-members of PEN Nigeria, who are not desirous of formalising their membership of the Association, would be expected to leave the platform.

“This is not a one-off event. The next edition will be hosted via Skype, Zoom call or any other sophisticated digital platform, hopefully.”

The session on health had Dr. Tony Marinho, Dr. Kilani Taiwo, Dr. Toyin Salawu as resource persons, while the Secretary-General of PEN Nigeria, Dagga Tolar, moderated.

Other sessions were on “The role of creatives in a worldwide COVID-19 lockdown,” led by Adewale Maja-Pearce, Marita Banda (Zambia), Iquo DianaAbasi and Wendy Nnadi. Moderated by Ralph Tathagata.

There was also discussion on creative works earlier submitted, facilitated by Ayo Oyoze-Baje, Akeem Lasisi R. C. Ofodile; moderated by Iquo DianaAbasi.

Also on how to how creative writing to fight COVID-19, there was a discussion on submissions was anchored by Marita Banda, Ayo Oyoze-Baje and R. C. Ofodile; moderated by Olatunbosun Taofeek.

