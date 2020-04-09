We remain open for shipping business in Nigeria – Maersk

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godwin Oritse

WORLD Shipping giant, Maersk Nigeria Limited has said that its offices in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria remain open to customers to transact their businesses.

Despite the14-day lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, the government’s directive of keeping the ports operational has been strictly adhered to and port services remains open with their operations.

The global logistics company said while customers who must may come to its offices to transact business while observing strict safety measures against COVI-19 as outlined by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other relevant arms of government, its online platforms are also available for use.

In a statement by Maersk Nigerian Customer Service Manager, Adeyemi Adenaike, urged cutomers to make use of the company’s online platforms to transact theisinsees while stayinf safe.

He said: “We urge our customers to make full use of our online platforms to stay safe and to do business.”

According to Adenaike Maersk Nigeria has made significant investment in its digital platforms to find new ways to simplify container transport, cut down on turnaround time, reduce costs and boost transparency for its customers.

“Maersk Nigeria Limited has digital solution that is custom-made to suite customer’s needs. This digital solution include intuitive website, Mobile App, custom site for Cargo Release and Export clearance document submission.

He said the company’s electronic invoicing solution named Myfinance, is in line with government’s regulation on social distancing.

He explained that customers will able to view all their invoices with a few clicks, eliminating the need to manually request for an invoice via email or physically at Maersk counter areas.

According to Adeanike “They will be getting information on invoices, account statement and raising disputes, once they are registered on the platform..

He also said that shippers can make payment for the company’s services through the Nigeria Inter Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) E-bills payment platform from the comfort of their homes or offices, without having to visit the banks.

“The bank transfer option is also available to them, where their banks are not listed on the Ebills platform.

“ The Maersk Shipment app offers a host of new features, including a powerful dashboard and task list. Other features like Quote, Book, Live Chat, and Share Information have also been updated. Real time tracking information you can trust is only a tap away. Customers are encouraged to download the app through the App Store or Google Play to experience cargo visibility wherever they are,” he stated.

He also said that customers can request a detailed quote that meets their specific requirements in just a few hours with Maersk 24/7 online service.

“Through platform, Maersk has enabled customers to book shipments online at their convenience. Also, by simply entering the booking details required, customers can get instant quotes and suggested shipping schedules.

