We must continue to pray for total eradication of Covid-19 — Omale

Kindly Share This Story:

The General Overseer of Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministries International Abuja, Prophet Dr. Emmanuel Omale has commended the federal and state governments, for the concerted efforts to fight the deadly coronavirus.

In an Easter message to Nigerians, Prophet Omale said the measures by government and its agencies had gone a long way to check the spread of the disease, thereby giving hope to Nigerians and making it possible for them to celebrate Easter peacefully in their homes.

Omale called on Christian faithful of all denominations to celebrate this year’s Easter with a heart of gratitude and high praises, to God who has spared their lives in the midst of the global pandemic.

According to him, Christians must continue to pray for the total eradication of Covid-19, seeing that the Almighty God is answering their prayers.

Prophet Omale also called on President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders in the country, to give all necessary support to our medical practitioners, as they possess innate and acquired knowledge with wisdom from God, to ease the effect of the pandemic.

He also urged the leaders to continue to serve the people with the fear of God.

He wishes all Nigerians a happy and peaceful Easter celebration.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: