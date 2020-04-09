Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

Two suspected cultists Korede Pariosho and Jide Afolabi arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for murder has revealed that they killed the victim to avenge the death of their colleague who was murdered in 2017.

According to the duo, who were arrested on the 7th of April 2020, “we killed Kolawole Ajomale a member of Oodua People’s Congress to revenge the death of a member of our cult group who was killed by OPC men in 2017. Since they killed our colleague we vowed to kill any member of OPC seen will be killed in vengeance of the death of their late colleague.”

The two members who are members of a deadly cult group assassinated Kolawole Ajomale a member of Oodua People’s Congress on the 5th of April 2020 in Ijebu-Igbo.

The hoodlums had on Sunday shot their victim on the head and stomach in presence of his pregnant wife in his house situated at No.20 Odo Balogun Street Oke Sapen, in Ijbeu-Igbo , consequent upon which the victim died on the spot.

It was gathered that suspects Korede Pariosho and Jide Afolabi were arrested following an intelligent based investigation embarked upon by the detectives at Ijebu-Igbo division led by DPO Sp Kazeem Solotan which led them to the hideout of the group where the duo were arrested and the gun they used to kill the victim was also recovered.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesman Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said “since the incident, the police has been on their trail. Eventually, they were finally apprehended following painstaking intelligence and technical investigation.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation and prosecution.

