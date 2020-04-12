VIDEOS: Rival groups in Ajah, Lagos set community on fire over land dispute

Kindly Share This Story:

Men of the Lagos State Fire Service and other rescue teams were on Saturday, attacked and repelled by warring rival groups from putting out raging inferno which affected several structures in Ajah, Eti-Osa, Local Government Area of the state.

The fire, which was believed to have been started by the rival groups over land dispute involved three bungalow buildings with 48 rooms of varying sizes and 15 shanty structures. The buildings are situated on a land of about 1,944 square metres.

According to the report at press time, no life was recorded to have been lost, but several properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

