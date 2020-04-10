Kindly Share This Story:

Professor Benedict Bengioushuye Ayade is the executive governor of Cross River State.

Ayade claimed, “you don’t need any social distancing if you are wearing a face mask”.

According to Wikipedia, Ayade obtained his M.sc in Microbiology (1989 – 1990) and subsequently his Ph.D in Environmental Microbiology from University of Ibadan (1990 – 1994), winning the Best Doctoral Dissertation Award in Environmental Microbiology. Ayade also has an MBA (2000 – 2002) from the prestigious Ambrose Ali University Ekpoma, Edo State.

However, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have consistently hammered on the need for social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: