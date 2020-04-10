Breaking News
Translate

[VIDEO] COVID-19: You don’t need social distancing when you put on face mask ― Ayade

Kindly Share This Story:

Professor Benedict Bengioushuye Ayade is the executive governor of Cross River State.

Ayade claimed, “you don’t need any social distancing if you are wearing a face mask”.

According to Wikipedia, Ayade obtained his M.sc in Microbiology (1989 – 1990) and subsequently his Ph.D in Environmental Microbiology from University of Ibadan (1990 – 1994), winning the Best Doctoral Dissertation Award in Environmental Microbiology. Ayade also has an MBA (2000 – 2002) from the prestigious Ambrose Ali University Ekpoma, Edo State.

However, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have consistently hammered on the need for social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!