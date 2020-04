Kindly Share This Story:

Uganda’s President, Yoweri Museveni, shared his workout sessions with citizens to encourage them they could get fit while remaining indoor.

The 75-year-old sharing the video posted on Twitter; “Yesterday, I discouraged people who have been jogging in groups, exposing themselves to risk amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. You do not have to go outdoors to exercise. Here is my demonstration of how you can exercise indoors and stay safe.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

