Video: Shocker! Man washes mouth with hand sanitizer

By Nwafor Sunday

A yet to be identified middle aged man has misinterpreted the recommendation provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control , NCDC, and Federal Ministry of Health.

With the advent of Coronavirus in Nigeria, NCDC, has recommended the following; social distancing, staying at home, wearing of face mask, environmental cleaning with disinfectants, avoid scratching of one’s eyes, nose and mouth with dirty hands and washing of hands with sanitizers as preventive measures against covid-19.

But in a video trending on the social media, a middle aged man was seen applying hand sanitizer on his hands, using his mouth to lick same sanitizer.

He cleaned his mouth by dipping two of his fingers into his mouth, as he moved to and fro, up and down with his fingers in his mouth.

However, those around were seen laughing and making mockery of the man instead of correcting the poor old man.

The question is:

Is there no health implication of what the man did?

Is it proper to use hand sanitizer as toothpaste?

Why do people enjoy laughing at someone who is making a mistake rather than correcting him/her?

Watch video below:

Vanguard

