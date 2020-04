Kindly Share This Story:

Inmates from the Sapele Correctional Service are presently protesting, and attempting breakout. The inmates have allegedly set the prison on fire and are presently protesting the lack of food and water.

The fire brigade van has just driven in and with several security men on the ground, the prisoners have so far refused to calm down.

Eye witness giving an account of the event.

Vanguard

