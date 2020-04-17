Breaking News
Translate

[Video] COVID-19: How FG plans to distribute palliatives ―Farouq

On 2:17 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, on Wednesday briefing State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 palliatives: Nigerians slam FG on N5,000 account balance criteria

ALSO READ: [People Talk] COVID-19: How FG should distribute palliatives (3)

ALSO READ: Display transparency, accountability in managing COVID-19 palliatives, LEDAP urges FG

Vanguard News Nigeria.
Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!