Velvot Store offers 25% discount on Microsoft license, others

Velvot Nigeria Limited, a Cloud Service Provider (CSP) operating in Nigeria and across 47 African countries has disclosed its readiness to offer 25% discount on Microsoft license and other business tools purchased on its e-market store, the Velvot Store.

The company added that its newly launched e-market store offered Products and Service for organizations that desired strong technology support aimed at building a formidable team as well as improved their services.

In a chat with the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Aliyu Garba, recently. Garba spoke vividly on the new innovation, how it would be useful to most organizations to scale up their operations and many more. Excerpt

About our services?

With our eight-package solution to IT management, we have undoubtedly come to establish ourselves as that reliable partner your business and organisation truly needs for IT solutions. Our current partnership with Microsoft makes us the very best computing services firm that provides business-to-business and business-to-consumer solutions in the e-Commerce world and cloud computing technology space.

Our services and packages include a 24/7 support even on the Basic Bundle of Office Suite 365 where admin add-ons can complement your day to day office and school administration. Our Solutions provides enhanced mobility and flexibility through the usage of emails on the Exchange Online package; the three-in-one Microsoft 365 package; the dual plan for file back-up, file sharing and file saving on OneDrive which is customised for your business firm to ‘accompany’ you wherever you go in whatever device you are able to travel with; the high definition graphics and simplified data representation on Power BI; the triple Project package—Essentials, Professional and Premium; a dual SharePoint plan; the consolidated complex information platform on Visio which integrates and transforms your letters and digits to maps, drawings, charts and flowcharts; and importantly too, the dual Windows 10 Enterprise package.

What prospects are in store when you choose and partner with Velvot?

You and the organisation you run or represent enjoy unlimited access to Cloud options and unlimited data storage with 100% guarantee of remaining impregnable to fire incidents, hackers or cyber terrorists when kept in our virtual vault. You are sure to maximise your office space as loads and clutters of dusty files and the like remain out of sight while staying within your own reach at just few simple clicks or taps! Moving to a bigger office space, a permanent (institutional) site or so can be quite a drudgery causing delays in transition time and eating into man-hour and manpower job delivery times. You need to worry no more. Our cloud services as OneDrive, Microsoft Azure Cloud and other integrated applications ensure seamless transitions whether you are in transit or your business is transiting physical space. Besides, even within the physical workspace, seamless transitions, transfers, and collaborations can be done right from your very seat. This saves needed work time as you don’t have to move from one department or unit to the other. Just a click or tap does the internal and external business communication.

What is more?

You can broker a deal or manage a project in Eastern or Western Europe, Asia, Australia, Antactica and wherever with less risk of air and land travels right from your own office location. No gainsaying that hotel bills and other logistics would drastically be reduced if not be taken off the overhead costs your firm incurs under its recurrent costs and expenditure. SharePoint, Office, Azure, and Project are some of the applications we have to take you there. Significantly, we can tailor your business and organisation’s needs to meet your expectations, and respectively enhance and concretise your IT experiences and aspirations in the most novel way that gives so much with little or vast competence in applications management. In so doing, we always certify that the multiplier effect of our IT intervention streams up-middle-down, down-middle-up, middle–up, and middle-down as your office and company’s needs dictate. Needless to add, that profit maximisation is essentially a given.

On 25% Discount on your Microsoft License and other business tools from Velvot Store

The newly launched e-market place at Velvot Store offers products and services where your organization will be provided with strong technology support that your team needs, and they include:

Save time and increase productivity

The ability to quickly access information and communicate seamlessly from anywhere helps teams work faster and smarter. With employees and departments working across different floors and offices remotely or Homes (or even across the world), sharing ideas and staying in sync becomes easier with a productivity suite.

Lower costs and reduce complexity

Velvot Store is meant to help your Company with reduced licensing costs, service fees, IT resources, and eliminate individual or organizational downtime. You might be trying to save your company time and money by adding more productivity tools without realizing the hidden costs. Instead of pulling from multiple vendors, installing a set of collaboration tools from a single suite can save a staggering amount of money.

By using a suite from a single vendor like Velvot Store, functionality across tools will feel easier and cost less. Licensing cost and installation time decrease drastically try Velvotstore.com today.

Ensure end-to-end security and compliance

With the risk of data breaches continually on the rise, your security team is likely apprehensive about your company’s information security posture. Velvot Store is a One Marketplace platform and all our solutions have a built-in security and privacy features which are available across devices, so you don’t have to worry when it comes to security and Mobile Device Management. As a Microsoft Tier-1 CSP Partner we leverage on Microsoft enhanced security tools that help your organization manage security risks that come with compromised user credentials, data breach, unauthorized access or stolen devices. IT administrators can perform selected wipes on any lost or stolen personal devices or company-owned devices. Additionally, Exchange Online Advanced Threat Protection scans all an organization’s incoming and outgoing email for sophisticated attacks, unsafe attachments, and malicious links.

Scale at your own pace

Implementing a new suite of tools can seem overwhelming. Microsoft Products tools like Azure, Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365 lets you move at your own pace and allows your employees to get up and running faster. With a suite of tools available to implement, you decide whether to migrate employees over in groups or by program. The ability to implement a steady rollout allows you to save costs and increases productivity by helping your business adapt to new streamlined solutions over time.

You are in control

When transitioning to a new system, one question often remains: How can IT manage the transition and the platform’s upkeep with their existing resources? As mentioned earlier, not only will a transition take up valuable end-user time, but it can also be a massive undertaking for your IT team. Velvot Support Team of Experts will help your Organization in every step of the process.

With simplified programs and a recognizable user interface, employees rely less on IT for infrastructure.

Your business deserves the best, and disparate point solutions just won’t deliver the services you need when paired together. Choosing to implement a suite of collaborative tools can satisfy both your early adopters and those resistant to change, all while keeping your IT departments asks manageable.

For more information, to place orders and make further inquiries, visit our website www.velvotstore.com. We have our consummate team of IT experts always on hand to respond to you regardless of time differences in the country where your business and organisation is domiciled.

