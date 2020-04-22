Vehicle crushes three siblings to death in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

Tragedy struck Tuesday at Sangotedo area of Lagos, after a vehicle driving against traffic rammed into three children of same parents, killing them on the spot.

Another victim, a pedestrian waiting to get an available vehicle to his destination, was said to be battling with life at an undisclosed hospital.

Report had it that the siblings who finished jogging went to assist their mother, a petty trader, to display her Tomatoes. Barely had they begun than they were run into by the motorist.

READ ALSO: How unknown woman abducted two siblings from Akwa Ibom primary School

Other commuters, who narrowly escaped, sustained varying degrees of injuries.

There were different accounts of what caused the accident. A version said that driver of the vehicle was a learner while another said that the vehicle apparently had a brake failure.

Meanwhile, 2 person lost their lives and 16 others severely injured, after an Ibandan bound vehicle collided with a truck at Kara market, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

An eye witness blamed the crash on recklessness on the part of driver of the commercial bus with plate number AME 805 XA.

The bus driver was said to have attempted to overtake a vehicle, only to hit a bajaj motorcycle with number plate Maxidal SGM 149 V. In the process of trying to control the vehicle, he reportedly ran into a truck on motion, from the rear.

A male passenger occupying the front seat and another on the motorcycle died on the spot. Six other passengers said to have been unconscious, were later resuscitated.

Eyewitnesses said the six passengers, including those who sustained varying degrees of injuries, were rushed to hospital a team of policemen.

Confirming the report, Ogere TRACE Divisional Commander, Segun Adesanya, said “TRACE and police operatives rushed to the scene of the accident and did the needful.

The corpses were taken to the state morgue in Ishara Remo, while the injured were rushed to Victory Hospital in Ogere.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: