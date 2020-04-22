Breaking News
Translate

Vehicle crushes three siblings to death in Lagos

On 9:35 pmIn Metroby
Kindly Share This Story:
The accident scene

By Evelyn Usman

Three children of the same parents were reportedly killed on the spot, at Sangotedo area of Lagos, after a vehicle driving against traffic rammed into them.

Another victim, a pedestrian waiting to get a vehicle to his destination, was said to be battling with life at an undisclosed hospital.

A report had it that the siblings, who finished jogging, went to assist their mother, a petty trader, to display her Tomatoes. Barely had they begun than they were run into by the motorist.

ALSO READ: Two dead, six injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

Other commuters, who narrowly escaped, sustained varying degrees of injuries.

There were different accounts of what caused the accident. A version had it that the driver of the vehicle was a learner, while another said that the vehicle had a brake failure.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!