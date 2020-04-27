Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale and David Royal

Just as Nigerians look forward to the end of the 14 days COVID-19 lockdown extension by the federal government in Lagos, the FCT, and Ogun, 42.2 per cent of Nigerians want the lockdown extended while the whole nation awaits the President’s national address.

In a Vanguard Poll conducted on our social media pages (Facebook and Twitter) and titled: “Do you think the FG should extend the lockdown in Lagos, the FCT, and Ogun?”; out of the 12,569 Nigerians who responded, 7, 264 (57.8%) opposed extension of the lockdown while 5,305 (42.2%) wanted the lockdown extended.

The Director General (DG) of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Iheakwazu had earlier stated that while relevant authorities were working hard to get to a point where the restriction measures can be eased, the country has not gotten to such a point.

The Centre also noted that the COVID-19 lockdown has created window of opportunities towards the management of the spread of the coronavirus disease such as; “1. Enabling prompt detection and treatment of cases; 2. Limiting transmission in areas where cases have been reported; 3. Limiting the spread of new cases to other geographical areas; 4. Enhancing contact tracing activities and efficient use of resources; and 5. Improving sample collection”.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier ordered an additional 14 days extension to the almost concluded lockdown directives in Lagos, the FCT and Kano on April 13th during his national address.

The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Nigeria prior to the extension of the lockdown was below 400; but as at 11:50 pm April 26th, the NCDC reported the total cases have increased to 1,273 with 40 deaths.

The Nigerian President, Buhari is expected to address the nation on the COVID-19 pandemic by 8pm today (Monday, April 27th, 2020).

Whether the president will go with the 42.2 per cent of Nigerians who want the lockdown extended to curb the spread of the coronavirus or will instead hear the cry of Nigerians lamenting lack of food and need to get back to their daily hustle (57.8 per cent) is yet to be ascertained.

