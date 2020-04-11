Vanguard poll: 33 per cent Nigerians yet to believe coronavirus is real

Kindly Share This Story:

The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged economies of most countries across the globe, Nigeria not excluded. There have been different postulations of the disease’s main cause, but none has been scientifically validated except for how it can be transmitted.

Nigeria as at 09:30 pm, 10th of April, 2020 has recorded 305 confirmed cases of the COVID-19. 58 according to the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control, NCDC, have been discharged; while 7 deaths have been recorded (at the referred date).

Vanguard on April 9th, 2020, conducted a poll to hear our readers’ opinion on the existence of the coronavirus. This was initiated due to the diverse comments our posts receive whenever we post COVID-19 related news.

One of such comments is this, by James Agbata on Facebook; “Covid-19 not in Nigeria. China knows their deadly mission they are in Nigeria for and not to fight any thing, but surely God of heaven and Earth will disappoint them”.

To confirm how many people out there are of this notion, we published a “Yes and No” poll asking “COVID-19: Do you believe coronavirus is in Nigeria?“, both on Facebook and Twitter.

The poll was for a duration of 24 hours after which the results were compiled. In the end, 18, 789 readers responded to our poll (accumulation of Twitter and Facebook).

6,202 (33 per cent; 33%) of the responders were of the opinion that there is nothing like COVID-19 in Nigeria, while 12,596 (67 per cent; 67%) opined the disease indeed exists and in Nigeria.

Reading through the comments, some of the Nigerians who believe the coronavirus does not exist stated; “I think our government wants to get money from international bodies which they actually got and more from well meaning Nigerians in tones of billions of naira.” Sarah Mbah, a Facebook user.

Macjoel Emeka is another person that does not believe the virus is in Nigeria. His argument; “Let it be audio visual issue. Televise the real situation from the intensive unit let the people see and believe.

However, Vanguard had on different occasions reported with videos, coronavirus patients in Lagos isolation centre sharing their stories.

Meanwhile, a Vanguard reader, Albert Ebere Nwobia, who said he believes the virus exists in Nigeria said; “I believe we have so many unreported cases in our midst.”

Advising doubters to visit the Lagos isolation centre, Jayeola Kunle, replied in pidgin; “Yes jare, go to Lagos isolation center if you need any confirmation, love your country is a biggest sacrifice as mentioned in the book of God.”

The coronavirus was first reported in the city of Wuhan, China, late December 2019. The index case in Nigeria was reported February 27, 2020.

