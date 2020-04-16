Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale

Nigerians’ opinion has been divided since the emergence of the 5G conspiracy theory alleging that the Fifth-generation wireless (5G) is in some way connected to the coronavirus pandemic.

To ascertain what our readers indeed believe after series of debunking and reiterations from experts, we conducted a poll on our social media pages (Facebook and Twitter).

Poll question: [Poll] After a long week of 5G and COVID-19 conspiracy theory, what is your take. Can 5G cause coronavirus? #TalkToVanguard a) Yes

b) No

A total of 7,567 respondents reacted to the poll (both on Facebook and Twitter). Of the total respondents, 78.5 per cent believed 5G has nothing to do with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; while 21.5 per cent believed 5G is responsible for the virus in the country and other parts of the world.

Adigun Muniru Aderoju Lovedeen, a Vanguard reader on Facebook, commenting under the poll post, agreed 5G does not cause coronavirus, but argued the fifth-generation wireless is nevertheless dangerous; “No, but it can only contribute to weakness of immune system of infected ones which can cause to low or no respond to treatment of covid19 and it can lead to death.”

Another reader, Iorcher Victor, said; “5G was first tested late last year in China and COVID-19 case was first reported late last year. To me, the reality will soon surface with the research on ground. China compromise in this case.”

Condemning the 5G coronavirus conspiracy theory, Afeez Bamidele, said “It has been said and proven that coronavirus cannot travel in electromagnetic waves.

“A lot of virologists have come out to say that it’s impossible. Telecom and electrical engineers both agreed too, that’s it’s not possible.”

– Experts comments –

Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami in an interview with Vanguard noted that; “When it comes to health, we have the World Health Organisation and many health bodies which have made their positions public about 5G as they relate to COVID-19. I am yet to see WHO, a body that parades health experts globally, to publicly speak on health hazards of 5G.”

Also clarifying that no 5G trial was ever conducted in Nigeria, contrary to circulating reports, Pantami said; “The demo trial conducted in November 2019 was not on 5G. MTN did the trial, and they did it within the 4G spectrum and not 5G and government doesn’t acquire infrastructure for telecom; when you want to do a trial, you must involve operators.

“So, based on the report from NCC, they only used the 4G spectrum. Because of this, Nigerians should not be worried because no license for 5G has been issued, no equipment for 5G has been procured and there is no approval from any operator to deploy 5G.”

Prof Brendan Wren, Professor of Microbial Pathogenesis, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said: “There is no scientifically credible evidence to link the introduction of 5G masts with the COVID-19 outbreak. This would be both a physical and biological impossibility.”

