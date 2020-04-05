Vandalised NNPC pipeline at Mosan, Ipaja Lagos repaired – LASEMA

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said on Saturday that the agency monitored the repair of the vandalised pipeline at Mosan, Ipaja, Lagos State, by officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Oke-Osanyintolu made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

According to him, as early as 8 a.m. we were informed about an uncontrolled leakage of petrol (Premium Motor Spirit) along NNPC Pipeline in Aboru off Kakatin Road, Ipaja, Lagos.

READ ALSO:

He said that LASEMA responders were deployed and it was discovered that the leakage emanated from a major NNPC pipe which had been tampered with through an illegal set up designed to continuously divert and siphon fuel.

“The NNPC repair team had secured the pipe and the leakage had been addressed.

“We urge well-meaning members of the public to report the unsavoury elements endangering lives and property for selfish purposes to the appropriate authorities whenever they find out,’’ Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He promised not to disclose the identities of informants, saying that prompt action would be taken to avert disaster as the agency and the NNPC did in this instance.

Oke-Osanyintolu, however, said that the combined team of LASEMA responders, Lagos State Fire Service, NNPC, Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) worked to secure the area.

Kindly Share This Story: