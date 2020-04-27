Uzodinma rejects Ihedioha’s N800 million renovation of govt House

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Monday, said he slashed the N800 million provided in the Emeka Ihedioha’s 2020 budget, for renovation of government house, to N177 million.

Uzodinma spoke in Owerri, during his state-wide broadcast on his 100 days in office, adding that he did it to save more money for the state.

According to theUzodinma, the government house which was abandoned by Ihedioha was now 80 percent completed.

Uzodinma said among other things that, “It is sad to note that on assumption of office, the Governor’s Office and Lodge were in a state of utter disrepair. The previous administration abandoned both and preferred instead to make due with a make shift bush bar or Odenigbo guest houses as governor’s office.

“This indiscretion on the part of past administrations made governance a public laughing stock. It reduced Government business to a child’s play.

“Meanwhile the Governor’s Office and Lodge became available for the tenancy of rats and rodents. This situation was unacceptable to me.

“Consequently we took immediate steps to remedy this sorry state of affairs. I am glad to inform you that I have renovated the Governor’s office with only N 177M, far less than the N800M the immediate past administration provided in the 2020 budget for its renovation.

“Let me also add that this was after obtaining a no objection certificate from Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), in line with the procurement act of the state.”

Uzodinma pointed out that, “Equally, the renovation of the abandoned Governor’s Lodge is 80% completed. This means that in a few weeks time, the Lodge will resume its role as the official home of the Office of the Governor of Imo State.

“All internal roads within the Government House Compound are being rehabilitated. Sam Mbakwe Exco Chambers which was run down has also been renovated.

“These immediate steps taken by this administration within the first 100 days in office by reviving the morale of the Civil Service, cleansing the public sector of a corrupt system that was choking the State to a comatose.

“Giving the State Secretariat a much-needed facelift and restoring the official Office and Lodge of the Governor to reckoning, all add up to the restoration of the dignity and respect of Government as an institution. Once again, after many years, those who have reason to do business with government will see us as serious and reliable partners.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: