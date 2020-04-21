Breaking News
Uzodinma debunks purported plan to immortalise Kyari in Imo

On 12:39 pmIn Newsby
Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State

Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo has debunked reports credited to him that he was making moves to rename the Imo State University (IMSU) after Malam Abba Kyari, to immortalise him.

Uzodinma described the report as fake, saying that it was circulated by people in opposition parties in Imo to create mischief, disaffection and distract his administration.

In a statement on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Oguike Nwachukwu, the governor said it was sad that some politicians could descend into gutter politics by dragging Kyari’s name into disrepute.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that a report emanating from social media and credited to Nwachukwu, claimed that the governor had concluded plans to immortalise Kyari by renaming IMSU after him.

NAN reports that a similar report last week quoted Uzodimma to have said he would immortalise Kyari for making him governor.

Uzodinma said the two reports were the handiwork of disgruntled politicians in the state out to discredit his administration.

He said the reports were totally falsehood as neither him nor his media aide had anything to do with them.

The governor said it was regrettable that while everyone was poised to fight coronavirus and make Imo to stand tall, an opposition party was busy plotting how to blackmail the government.

