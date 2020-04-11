Vanguard Logo

US offers $10m cash for information on Hezbollah boss

Since its creation in 1982, the Iranian-backed militia has been a formidable foe of Israel. PHOTO: AFP

The United States announced on Friday a 10 million-dollar reward for “any information on the activities, networks and associates” of Muhammad Kawtharani, a Lebanese Hezbollah commander accused of playing a key role in coordinating pro-Iran groups in Iraq.

Kawtharani is a senior official of the Lebanese Shiite movement in Iraq, “and has taken over some of the political coordination of Iran-aligned paramilitary groups formerly organized by Qassim Suleimani,” the US State Department said in a statement.

Suleimani, a powerful leader of the Revolutionary Guard, the ideological army of Tehran, was killed in early January in an American strike targeting him in Baghdad.

According to Washington, Kawtharani, already on the US blacklist for terrorism since 2013, “facilitates the actions of groups operating outside the control of the Government of Iraq that have violently suppressed protests” or “attacked foreign diplomatic missions”.

The State Department, which considers Hezbollah a terrorist organization, added that the official promoted the interests of the group in Iraq by participating in “training, funding, political and logistical support” of Shiite insurgent groups.

[AFP]

