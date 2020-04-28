US-based Nigerian radio personality, Sheila O sets up new entertainment channel ‘How far’

Kindly Share This Story:

Popular US-based Nigerian radio personality, Disc jockey Sheila O continues her impressive dominance in the entertainment industry as she launches an e-channel “How far?” on Youtube.

The new channel is a weekly entertainment hub that will showcase thrilling musical contents from Afrobeats down to hip hop and much more. Launched earlier this month in Chicago, Dc, Houston, Miami, the channel has gained widespread visibility including airing on various radio stations and popular SiriusXM HURVoices Channel 141in USA.

Speaking to press at the launch, Sheila said: ” I am fortunate enough to be able to bring this project to reality. I extend all gratitude to everyone who assisted in every way possible. My sincere appreciation to our partners Aflik TV, Sirius Radio, H. U. R voices, Amazing FM and power 92 FM for helping us create visibility throughout every stage of the launching.

“How Far” is a new weekly segment on YouTube where we plan to host Musical geniuses, forward thinkers and influencers pioneering change and growth in the music industry and everywhere. Our goal is to bridge the gap between Africa, The Diaspora and the world”.

An innovator cum serial entrepreneur, Sheila also run a booking agency, ZONS PR/TOURS, which opened a niche in Africa where international A-list artists tour the continent in partnership with corporations. She has worked with a long list of international stars, including R. Kelly, Jay Z, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Nas, Mariah Carey, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, Nelly, Ludacris, Chris Brown, Wyclef Jean, Akon, Joe, Usher, Jamiroquai, Anita Baker, SWV, 112, Sean Paul, Ja Rule and Ashanti, Sean Paul, Shaggy, 50 Cent and G Unit, Nicki Minaj, Dionne Warwick, BoysIIMen, Megan thee Stallion, J Cole and many more.

Aside from her multiple strides in the entertainment industry, Sheila double as a youth peace ambassador in Nigeria and was recently nominated by MIPAD/ United Nations as one of the most influential People of African Descent, Under 40-year- old, Class of 2018 as part of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent (2019 – 2024).

