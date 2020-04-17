Upfield Foods donates nutritious products to support fight against COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Upfield Foods, the largest plant-based foods company in the world, has announced the donation of its nutritious, great tasting Blue Band products to the Lagos State Government’s initiative providing for vulnerable communities staying at home to prevent the spread of the Covid-19.

This initiative is in line with Upfield’s purpose which is to make people healthier and happier with nutritious and delicious, plant-based products that are good for you and the planet.

Upfield’s donation, which will provide much-needed nutrition at this time to hundreds of low-income families, includes hundreds of cases of its healthy and nutritious Blue Band Spread for bread in easy-to-use pack sizes.

Speaking about the donation, Upfield’s General Manager West Africa, Bamidele Amao said:

“On behalf of Upfield, I commend the Lagos State Government under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the efforts being made to curb the Covid-19 pandemic and ensure the safety of Nigerians and others who have made Nigeria their home.

READ ALSO: WHO warns coronavirus antibody may not prove immunity

As a food manufacturer, Upfield recognizes our heightened responsibility during this pandemic to ensure our nutritious, quality foods are consistently available to consumers. We continue to take all the necessary measures to ensure our foods are produced according to Good Hygienic Practices standards with high-quality production standards”.

Since 1871, Upfield’s product brands have been the authority in the spreads category which gives the Company unmatched experience and know-how in the production of healthy, nutritious foods. The Company is the number one producer of plant-based spreads globally, with more than 100 brands, including iconic brands FLORA, RAMA, PROACTIV, BECEL, COUNTRY CROCK and in Nigeria, the much-loved BLUE BAND.

The Company is focused on leading in this new era focused on delivering healthier products that are great tasting, have superior quality and helps deliver a “Better Plant-based Future.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: