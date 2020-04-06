Breaking News
UPDATED: Funke Akindele, husband plead guilty in court

On 1:59 pmIn Newsby
JUST IN: Funke Akindele, husband plead guilty in court

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello has pleaded guilty for violating the order of the Federal and Lagos State Governments on stay -at -home and observance of social distancing aimed at stopping further spread of Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic in the state.

Akindele and her husband Abdulrasheed Bello popularly known as JJC skills were arraigned before Ogba Magisterial Court, Ikeja Magistra District, Lagos.

The couple, arrived in court amid large entourage in defiance to social distancing directive.

The case was between Attorney-General of Lagos State vs Funke Akindele and Abdul Raheed Bello, under a one count charge.

The charge, dated April 6, 2020, read: That you Funke Akindele and Abdul Raheed Bello, on the 4th day of April, 2020, at No 9, Gbadamosi Close, Amen Estate, Ibeju Lekki, Magisterial District, gathered at the aforementioned address, with over twenty persons contrary to directive’s of Mr. Governor of Lagos State made pursuant to Regulation 8(1)(a) & (b) 17 (1)(i) of the Lagos State Infectious Disease ( Emergency and Prevention) Regulation 2020, and thereby commuted an offence punishable under section 58 Public Health Law Cap P, 16, Vol 9 Laws of the Lagos State, 2015.

Funke Akindele, however, pleaded guilty over the charge.

She has pleaded guilty to the count and her lawyer, Alagbada pleaded for leniency, stating the defandant and husband are respectable members of d society, first offenders and have two kids, to be taken care of.

Vanguard Nigeria News

