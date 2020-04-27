(UPDATED) COVID-19: Tinubu, wife test negative as aides test positive

Kindly Share This Story:

Says COVID- 19 is real, warns against stigmatization

NCDC in contact tracing

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The National leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, his wife, Oluremi have tested negative for deadly COVID-19, while his aides, tested positive.

The media aide to Tinubu, Mr Tunde Ramon, who announced this in a statement on Monday, added that the aide has been isolated in accordance with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, guidelines.

Recall that one of Tinubu’ s aides, the Chief Security Officer, Alhaji Lateef Raheem, who died last Friday was later tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement read in part, “Following the death of our well-respected and beloved Chief Security Officer, Alhaji Lateef Raheem, NCDC medics took the wise precaution of taking samples from his body for testing to actually determine the cause of death.

“Today, (Monday) the test results are back. The samples tested positive for COVID-19.

“As a precautionary measure taken soon after the death of Raheem, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and all their aides took COVID-19 tests Saturday, April 25.

“The results of the tests were returned this morning. Test results for both Asiwaju and Senator Tinubu were negative.”

According to Ramon, the result of one aide was positive, while the rest of the staff tested negative, “the staff who tested positive has been isolated in accordance with NCDC guidelines.”

He continued: “Further contact tracing and COVID-19 tests are being conducted by the NCDC with regard to the relatives and possible contacts of that staff member.

“Asiwaju has stressed that openness and transparency must be observed if we are to defeat this disease. There is no house immune to its entry.

“Contracting the virus should not bring social or moral stigma any more than contracting malaria or a common cold.

“We cannot overcome this challenge by acting like it does not exist or by trying to conceal that someone may have it due to social shame. The culture of denial is counterproductive and will do great harm in our current situation.

“Asiwaju asks that you not be afraid to be tested if you have any symptoms or if you believe you may have come in contact with someone who has been infected.

“COVID-19 is a real and present threat. Those of us who discount it or claim it is a fabrication do a grave and dangerous disservice to the public well-being.

“Likewise, those who stigmatise people who may have been stricken by the virus also do a disservice by casting blame on the innocent and discouraging people from taking the COVID-19 test.

“We cannot defeat this health menace through ignorance or by shaming one another. We can only beat it through transparency, knowledge and compassion. This, we have learned first-hand.

“We must do all we can to contain the spread of the virus and to well treat those of us who have been hit by it.

“As you go about your day, we know you must find daily sustenance. Yet, please continue to do all you can to maintain social distance and to take all other public health measures to protect yourself and others.

“In this way, we all may contribute to halting the spread of this dangerous virus.”

Vanguard

