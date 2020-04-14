Unknown gunmen kill LG staff in Ekiti

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Feeling of apprehension and fear have enveloped Igede-Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area over the killing of one Mrs Tayo Ajayi, a staff of Irepodun Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State, by unknown gunmen.

She was until her death, a staff of the Primary Health Centre Department of the Local Government.

Vanguard gathered that the deceased was slain on Friday in her residence located within Ujumu compound, Odo Igede quarters, Igede Ekiti.

Residents disclosed that the victim was last seen Thursday evening preceding the night she was said to have been stabbed to death.

The mystery behind the killing had terrified the residents of the town and particularly, the Onigede-in- council.

The corpse had been deposited at the morgue of General Hospital, Igede Ekiti while post mortem was being awaited.

Recounting the incident, the deceased’s first son, Toyin Ajayi said her mother was killed inside her room, which suggested that she must have been trailed to her home and attacked in the midnight.

