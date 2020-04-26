Kindly Share This Story:

In demonstration of its commitment to make sustainable living commonplace through its operations, Unilever Nigeria has commenced donations of its food and hygiene portfolio brands – Lipton, Knorr, Royco, Glen Tea, Lifebuoy, OMO, Sunlight soaps, Pears, Vaseline, Closeup, and Pepsodent, across the country to complement government’s efforts in helping citizens to stay well and maintain hygiene necessary to fight the virus in this period and beyond.

Speaking on this initiative, The Director, Corporate Affairs & Sustainable Business, Ghana and Nigeria, Mrs. Soromidayo George commended the states and Federal governments for leading effectively in the COVID-19 crisis and demonstrating capabilities to stem the spread of the virus with adequate preparation of the right infrastructure set up for affected people to be treated.

On the rationale for Unilever’s donations Mrs. George said, “as a purpose driven organisation, we understand the need for proper hygiene during a crisis of this nature. We are also aware that the restriction of movement has affected the livelihood of many, that’s why we are sending food and hygiene products worth 200 million naira to Nigerians who need them.”

“So far, we’ve been able to achieve this by partnering with the Ministries of Health in Ogun and Lagos and we are rolling out to other States in Nigeria, as well as partnering with several non-profit organizations who have direct reach to the most vulnerable people within different communities in Nigeria. It is really heartwarming to see the impact of donations being felt across the country, in the places where they matter the most,” she said.

In a recent communication, Unilever plc committed to donating 100 million Euros to help fight the pandemic globally. The company continues to make efforts to complement the work of several governments in different countries all over the world.

