UNILAG Faculty of Education produces, donates fabric face masks to management

By Mary Obaebor

IN an effort to contribute to the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Faculty of Education, University of Lagos, has produced and donated 500 pieces of re-usable fabric face masks to the institution’s management.

Dean of the faculty, Prof. Monday Ubangha, said in a statement that the gesture was informed by the scarcity and high cost of medical face masks as well as continued spread of the virus.

He said: “The production of the fabric face masks was carried out by the Department of Science and Technology Education of the Faculty of Education of the university. We thought it wise to produce these masks and donate same to the university management as our little contribution to the aggressive fight against the dreaded pandemic.”

He quoted the vice chancellor of the institution, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, as commending the faculty, especially the Science and Technology Education Department, directly involved in the project, adding that the vice chancellor reiterated the need for all segments of the university community to be creative and be in the forefront of finding innovative local solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prof. Ubangha said the vice chancellor directed the distribution of the face masks to various sections of the institution, noting that 250 pieces of the masks would be given to the institution’s Security Unit, 100 to the Sabo Police Station and another 100 to the Bariga Police Station.

According to him, a good fabric face mask would not require touching of the face and ears to adjust the elastics around the ears or pulling the mask up to cover the nose properly.

