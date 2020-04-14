UN Solidarity Flight brings vital COVID-19 medical supplies for African nations

Kindly Share This Story:

The first United Nations “Solidarity Flight” has departed Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, with vital medical cargo to all countries in Africa, where supplies are desperately needed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

This was disclosed in a joint statement on Tuesday by the African Union, World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations World Food Programme.

It said that the WHO cargo transported by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), include face shields, gloves, goggles, gowns, masks, medical aprons and thermometers, as well as ventilators.

According to the statement, medical supplies donated by the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Jack Ma Foundation Initiative to reverse COVID-19 in Africa were in the cargo.

It said that the African Union, through the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) was providing technical support and coordination for the distribution of the supplies.

David Beasley, WFP’s Executive Director, noted that commercial flights were grounded and medical cargo were stuck, adding that the world could overcome the COVID-19 pandemic through collaborative efforts.

“WFP is committed to getting vital medical supplies to frontlines and shielding medical workers as they save lives.

“Our air bridges need to be fully funded to do this, and we stand ready to transport frontline health and humanitarian workers as well as medical cargo,” he said.

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of WHO, said that the “Solidarity Flight” was part of a larger effort to ship lifesaving medical supplies to 95 countries.

“I would like to thank the African Union, the governments of UAE and Ethiopia, the Jack Ma Foundation and all our partners for their solidarity with African countries at this critical moment in history,” Ghebreyesus said.

He added that the crucial WHO cargo include one million face masks, as well as personal protective equipment, which would be enough to protect health workers, while treating more than 30,000 patients across the continent and laboratory supplies to support surveillance and detection.

Also, Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, said that AU values the efforts of its partners- WHO, WFP, the Jack Ma Foundation and the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, in supporting the African continental strategy for COVID-19 response.

“The medical supplies are much needed at this critical time that medical commodities are in short supply worldwide.

“The African Union will continue to provide the coordination needed as well as resources to ensure that our Member States are able to meet the need for healthcare services during this pandemic,” he said.

Commenting, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, said, “We have seen time and again our health workers fall victim to infectious diseases as they work in hospitals and sometimes pass away.

“It is unacceptable. This personal protective equipment will help keep them safe. WHO is committed to protecting those on the frontline of healthcare.”

John Nkengasong, Director of the Africa CDC, said that the medical supplies were timely as the continent still has a window of opportunity to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Collective and fast actions, as exemplified by the Solidarity Flight, are therefore critical,” he said.

The statement recalled that as part of a global appeal to raise a two billion dollars for the COVID-19 response, launched by the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on March 25, WFP is calling for 350 million dollars.

This is to establish vital humanitarian hubs around the world to facilitate the storage and dispatch of essential medical cargo, set up air transport links for cargo and personnel.

WFP will also use the fund to contract charter vessels for shipping services, and provide passenger air and Medevac services for humanitarian and health workers, which include such Solidary Flights through Addis Ababa.

It added that currently, WFP has received only 24 per cent, which is 84 million dollars of the 350 million dollars it requires to provide these vital common services to the global humanitarian community.

vanguard

