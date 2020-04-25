Umanu Elijah out with COVID-19 movie

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

In times like this when the world is at a standstill because of the Coronavirus pandemic, any effort to rejuvenate the business of film making is a welcome development.

And that’s exactly what fast rising film maker, Umanu Elijah has just done, when he returned to the trenches to shoot his latest COVID-19 movie titled, “JOCA(Just One Call Away).”

Produced by Lemuel Bawa and Miracle Nduka, the movie was released yesterday on Krystal TV Africa and YouTube channel.

Umanu, who has created a niche for himself from his award-wining short film “Mustapha” and ‘Dark Spotlight’ said “JOCA” is timely, given the way the pandemic is spreading across the world.

The movie, according him, tells a story of Richard, a staunch believer, who returns from abroad and exhibits symptoms of COVID-19.

His pregnant wife, Kemi suspects he may have been exposed to the virus and insists they call NCDC to get him tested. However, his spiritual belief would rather make him depend on the word of God for healing than being kept in an isolation center, where he fears he may never have the chance to be with his family again.

Directed by Umanu himself, the movie stars the likes of Kunle Remi and Bolaji Ogunmola among other Nollywood actors. It was produced in collaboration with Krystal Filmworks and Ebwa Productions.

