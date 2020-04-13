Breaking News
Translate

Ukraine’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 93, total cases 3,102

On 3:18 pmIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:
Ukraine’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 93, total cases 3,102
Illustrative, Medical staff

Ukraine’s COVID-19 fatalities have reached 93, with confirmed cases reaching 3,102, the country’s Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, told a news briefing on Monday.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Cross River releases N79m for micro projects

During the last 24 hours, Stepanov said a total of 97 patients have recovered and 325 people have tested positive for the disease in the country, including 12 children and 85 health workers.

On March 25, Ukraine introduced emergency measures across the country through April 24 to stop the spread of the disease.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!