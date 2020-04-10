Ugwuanyi swears in new commissioner for health

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Thursday swore in the new Commissioner for Health, Dr Emmanuel Obi.

It would be recalled that the former Health commissioner in the state, Prof. Anthony Ugochukwu died on April 3 following a kidney disease.

Ugwuanyi said that the choice of Obi followed the need to re-engineer the healthcare system in the state.

The governor said that the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease had made such move and the urgent replacement of a health commissioner more compelling.

He said that the State Assembly had earlier confirmed the appointment of Obi in view of the prevailing circumstance.

READ ALSO: Enugu Residents Fault ESUTH Workers over Strike threat

Ugwuanyi charged the health commissioner to bring his expertise to bear on his new job.

Responding, Obi thanked the governor for the honour to serve the state as a commissioner.

He assured the governor of his willingness to discharge his duties with diligence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obi, an associate professor, was until the appointment a Consultant and Public Health Physician at University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Enugu.

He was also a lecturer at College of Medicine, University of Nigeria, Ituku Ozalla, Enugu.

NAN

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: