UEFA’s Ceferin reveals cut-off point for finishing Champions League

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has set a deadline for the conclusions of the Champions League and Europa League.

Both competitions have been postponed indefinitely amid the coronavirus outbreak, with action across the continent suspended.

It is not yet clear when the tournaments will resume, but the governing body will undoubtedly be doing all they can to reach a conclusion – having threatened to exclude teams from leagues that are canceled prematurely.

Ceferin has now clarified UEFA’s stance on completing their international competitions, telling ZDF in Germany: “It must finish by August 3, both the Champions League and Europa League. It is an extraordinary situation we are in, so we are flexible on dates and kick-off times. If the crisis eases earlier, then we can start sooner.”

If the Champions League cannot be completed in its current format, it has been suggested that a play-off between four or eight teams could replace it – but Ceferin says there is still plenty of time for UEFA to make the correct decision.

“We could play with the current system, or in a one-off match played on neutral turf. For now, it’s just an option to play with a Final Eight or Final Four.

“The only wrong decision we could make now would be to play in a way that puts the health and safety of players, fans and referees at risk. However, if we are in secure conditions, then I don’t see the problem.” Ceferin said

Football 365

Vanguard

