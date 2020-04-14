UDU council boss Jite donates food items to communities

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

CHAIRMAN of Udu local government area, Chief Jite Brown has donated food items to President of the various communities across the local government , saying they should distribute them to the indigents and vulnerable in the areas.

The council boss, Chief Brown, who handed over the items to the President General Udu Kingdom, Chief Godwin Notoma before the presidents of the various communities said they should ensure they got to the targeted persons,

The items he donated include trailer loads of yam, onions, bags of rice beans garri, adding that they should be shared across party lines .

According to him, “having observed the pains of people in my local government area since this nationwide lockdown was announced by both the federal and state governments, I then decided to do something in my own little way to alleviate the burden of my people”, he said.

READ ALSO:

“This was why i took it upon myself to put smiles on the faces of my people by making this donation to cheer them up at this trying period of Covid 19 lockdown that all hopes are not lost and they should keep faith in Our Lord Jesus Christ, who is the reason for the season to heal our dear state, nation and the entire world at this critical moment”, he said.

“Let me make this categorically clear to those that would in charge of sharing this food items that it must not be shared along political party affiliations or patronage but to all and sundry indigenes of Udu Kingdom, as we are all passing through this difficult times together”.

President General of Udu Kingdom, Chief Godwin Notoma, thanked the Chairman assuring that the items would get to the targeted people through the various presidents of their communities and leaders

He further enjoined other privileged sons and daughters of the various communities to emulate the kind action of the council chairman.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: