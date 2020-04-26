Uba Sani, other Senators give 50% salary on  COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

…Distributes Palliatives in Kaduna Central

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Senator Uba Sani has said that apart from the distribution of palliatives to the needy, he has joined his colleagues in the Senate to donate half of their salaries for the fight against COVID-19.

He spoke when he commenced the distribution of palliatives to 2 million households in the 7 Local Government Areas of Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

Uba, who represents Kaduna Central in the Senate, said no peasant would be hungry in his constituency.

He said the 10 trailer load of foodstuffs , to be distributed was a gesture aimed at cushioning the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the people, especially during Ramadan.

The Senator’s Zonal Chief Constituency Officer, Abubakar Rabiu Abubakar,spoke on behalf of Uba Sani, amidst hundreds of supporters from across the Senatorial District.

“The whole world is bleeding due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Kaduna State alongside other state governments had taken the bold, painful, but necessary decision of lockdown in order to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus,” he said.

“As a result of this pandemic, which has prevented people from going out to do their lawful businesses, and the commencement of Ramadan, we felt it has become imperative to provide succor to our people.”

READ ALSO:

“These Palliatives which include essential foodstuffs like, rice, millet, sugar and vegetable oil is targeted at two million households across the seven Local Government Areas in Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone and it will continue for the next seven days.”

“Also, in view of the commencement of Ramadan fasting, the palliatives will also be targeted at religious groups, orphanages, Women groups, traditional institution and vulnerable groups.” He said.

He said the Kaduna State caucus of the National Assembly members, which he leads ,had donated N14 million to Kaduna State Government to help combat Covid-19 at the State level.

The APC chairman in Igabi Local Government Area,Malam Shehu Gambo,received a trailer load of the palliative materials for his people and expressed appreciation to the Senator.He promised to distribute the food items judiciously

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: