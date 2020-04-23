Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

The United States government says it has committed more than $100 billion over the past 20 years to support public health on the African continent.

This was disclosed in telephone discussion by a senior U.S. Government official from the National Security Council who spoke on the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

The government official said that over 3,000 laboratories in African countries are supported with U.S. assistance funds, including 28 national reference labs providing a strong foundation for coronavirus testing and response.

“In addition, 285,000 health care workers have been trained in the past 17 years across the continent. The United States has spent 900 million annually on physical lab infrastructure in recent years to build and maintain this network, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to partnership with African nations in the critical area of public health,” he said.

He emphasised that the American people have a deep and abiding love of Africa and the people of Africa, and that they show it in ways that are often humble, personal, and direct.

“In fact, American citizens have given more in both formal government-to-government assistance and informal volunteer-based money and energy than to any other part of the world. This isn’t some kind of centralized government scheme; it’s who we are as a people and it represents a uniquely American desire to share the blessings of freedom and of economic independence with the continent from which many of our citizens and their ancestors came.”

“And yet, the media rarely talks about the good work that we’re doing across the continent – the decades of work actually to educate, train, feed, vaccinate, and invest of the people of Africa in order to build a brighter future.I’d like to share with you some of the facts and figures that illustrate the generations of good work being done by the Americans to help the people of Africa. I would also like to share with you President Trump’s vision for a strong and prosperous and healthy Africa.”

“Every day, new U.S. technical and material assistance arrives in hospitals and labs around Africa. These efforts in turn build a decades-long foundation of American expertise, generosity, and planning that is unmatched in history,” he said.

He explained that President Donald Trump has a bold vision for eradicating AIDS and it is reflected in his support for Africa.

“The President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, PEPFAR, as many of you know, has been one of the major sources of U.S. assistance funding to African public health as well as providing substantial funding in other regions. PEPFAR’s 85 billion global investment, of which 75 billion has been spent in Africa, has saved more than 18 million lives in the last 17 years. Over seven – 15.7 million people are in life-saving antiviral treatment due to PEPFAR. Over 2.6 million babies of HIV-positive mothers have been born HIV-free thanks to PEPFAR. In the past decade, PEPFAR has also helped train 280,000 health care workers, almost all of whom are in Africa. As of September 30th, 2019, PEPFAR supports over 15 million men, women, and children with the live-saving antiviral therapy in Africa. PEPFAR also supports nearly 6.2 million orphans, vulnerable children, and their caregivers in Africa so that they can survive and thrive,” he said.

According to the official, recent data show that PEPFAR invests – investments have put several African countries on pace to achieve HIV epidemic control by the end of the year.

He added that PEPFAR’s efforts have improved the ability of African countries with sizable HIV burdens to swiftly address other outbreaks, such as Ebola, avian flu, cholera, and has strengthened the platform for global health security and protecting America’s borders.

“And I think that’s a very important point to make with regard to building the platform for global health security. And those investments that have taken place over the last 20 years have built the foundation for Africa to begin to battle this coronavirus.”

“In fact, Dr. Deborah Birx, who many of you have heard of, she is the coordinator for the COVID virus here in the United States. She works for the President and Vice President of the United States. And Dr. Debbie Birx had spent three weeks in Africa, actually, right before coming here to take on this new position. She has focused on Africa for the last 20 years, on the PEPFAR program as head of that, so she has a deep understanding of the needs of Africa, and the President is very, very committed to supporting the work in Africa as we continue to struggle and do this together.”

“The President has also a bold agenda for saving lives in Africa against malaria, Ebola, avian flu, cholera, and other outbreaks. Together with the global malaria community, the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative, PMI, has helped save more than 7 million lives and prevented more than a billion cases of Malaria since 2000. In countries where PMI operates, there has been a 60 percent decline in malaria deaths – in death rates since 2006.”

“The U.S. support for global polio eradication has risen from 134 million in Fiscal Year 2009 to 235 million in Fiscal Year 2019. Again, the United States has been a leader in global polio eradication, having developed the first vaccine over 50 years ago. The United States continues to partner with Africa Centers for Disease Control and national public health institutions in Africa to support capacity-building preparation in response to the ongoing global health public emergency related to coronavirus. In fact, I have a weekly call with Africa CDC and the team that we have at the AU to talk about what’s going on in the African continent and what the current needs are, so that’s been very helpful in getting the information we need to help support your – our response and your response to COVID.”

“Our help is much more than money and supplies; it’s the experts that we have deployed worldwide and those still conducting tutorials via video conference today. It’s the doctors and the public health professionals that have been trained, and thanks to U.S. money and educational institutions that have done this. It’s the supply chains that we keep open and moving for U.S. companies producing and distributing high-quality, critical medical supplies around the world.It’s not just our government leading; we also have an all-of-America approach.”

“Businesses, NGOs, and faith-based organizations have given. Together, Americans have provided nearly 3 billion in donations and assistance overseas in addition to what the U.S. Government has provided. We will continue to work closely with our African partners to meet the emergency of this pandemic and to protect the health security of the American homeland and of African states,” he said.

