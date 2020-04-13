Two teenagers drown in Lagos community beach

Kindly Share This Story:

…Father of 2 lures minor with biscuits, defiles her

By Evelyn Usman & Esther Onyegbula

Tragedy struck Easter eve at Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State as two teenagers drowned in a beach within the community.

Their identities were given simply as Dare, 16, and Fawas, 15.

This is just as a 28-year-old man was arrested, weekend, for defiling an eight-year-old girl, who was left in the care of her elder siblings, in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Vanguard gathered that the teenagers that drowned were residents of Epelemeje Orufun community, in Akodo, Ibeju-Lekki.

They were said to have gone to the beach with other children to swim.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumisu, as gathered, deployed the Marine Police Team to the area on search and rescue operations.

He, therefore, advised parents to monitor their children and ensure that they remained at home during the lockdown period.

Meanwhile, the minor raped was said to have been left in the care of her older siblings, ages 10 and 12, respectively by the father, in his apartment at Gegenla area, Agunfoye area of Ikorodu.

On arrival, the victim’s father, who is separated, said he found her on the floor writhing in pains and held on to her stomach and complaining of stomach ache.

Upon enquiry, the girl revealed how one Adetayo Razaq, 28, of Alladi Ijelu Street, Agunfoye, Ikorodu gave her biscuits, took her to his room and allegedly had carnal knowledge of her.

The matter was subsequently reported at the Juvenile Welfare Centre, Ikorodu Division, consequent upon which the suspect was arrested.

Contacted, spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, DSP Elkana Bala, said: “The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and forensic examination.

The suspect, a tiller and father of two, has been arrested by detectives from the Juvenile Welfare Centre, Ikorodu Police Station.

