Two suspected cultists killed by rival group, mob in Cross River

The Cross River State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the killing of two suspected cultists in Ugep community, Yakurr local government area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the development to journalists in Calabar.

Ugbo said one of the suspected cultists was killed on Monday by members of a rival cult group, while the other was killed on Tuesday by an angry mob in the area.

She said the suspected cultist, who was mobbed, had been terrorising the people of the Ugep and neighbouring communities.

The command spokesperson said: “I can confirm that two suspected cultists have been killed in Ugep community.

“One of them died yesterday (Monday) while the other was killed today by youths in the area.

“At this moment, the Divisional Police Officer in Ugep has not told me the different cult groups that the dead suspects belong.

“Our men have taken over the area and normalcy has been restored.” (NAN)

