Two docks in Ondo Magistrate Court over missing corpse of Olori Ogunoye

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The owner of a private clinic, Adeyemi Clinic in lsuada, Owo, Ondo state, Chief Oladejo Edubi, and a Mortuary attendant, Samuel Oluwatodimu have been charged before a Chief Magistrate Court over the disappearance of the corpse of the wife, of a deceased Olowo of Owo, Olori Rebbeca Ogunoye deposited in the clinic’s morgue.

The accused person was said to have disposed of off the corpse of an Olori to late Olowo, Oba Ogunoye the first, without the consent of the family.

They were arraigned on a Three-Count Charge including conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor.

Police Prosecutor Inspector Owolabi Edu said the offenses are contrary and punishable under Sections 517, 242 and 249 of the Criminal Laws of Ondo State.

The suspects, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges preferred against them.

Their Counsel Osaze Uwadie pleaded for their bail.

The trial Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Olubunmi Dosunmu thereafter granted them bail in the sum of N200,000.00 each and one surety in like sum.

Dosunmu then adjourned the case to the 10th of June 2020 for further hearing.

She also directed that the clinic should stop receiving any fresh corpses until the determination of the substantive suit.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: